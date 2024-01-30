Hightown: Season Four — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Jackie is off the force but still hard at work. Has the Hightown TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Starz?



What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama airing on the Starz cable channel, the Hightown TV show stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood, with Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski in recurring roles. Guests include Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, and Kate Miller. In season three, Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones (Raymund) is off the wagon and off the force, but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo (Dale) and Alan Saintille (Norwood) are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley (Dillahunt), a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape’s drug trade and make an enemy of Osito while he’s at it. Alliances are made, and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Hightown averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 109,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 100% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Hightown stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Hightown is ending, so there won’t be a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the Hightown series. It’s already been announced that season three is the end. Could the series or some of the characters return someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hightown cancellation or renewal news.



