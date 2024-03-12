Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Bob’s Burgers, Abbott Elementary, 60 Minutes, Totally Funny Kids, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Published:

Bob's Burgers TV shows on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Abbott Elementary, Krapopolis, The Great North, and GrimsburgSpecials: The Oscars, Bruce Almighty, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsReruns: 60 Minutes, So Help Me Todd, Next Level Chef, The Simpsons, Totally Funny Kids, and Totally Funny Animals.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

