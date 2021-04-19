Sunday TV Ratings: The Rookie, Charmed, Bob’s Burgers, Good Girls, 60 Minutes

Sunday, April 18, 2021 ratings — New episodes: American Idol, The Rookie, Batwoman, Charmed, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls, Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and 60 Minutes. Special: Roll Up Your Sleeves and 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. Reruns: Home Economics, The Simpsons and Ellen’s Game of Games.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?