Shining Vale: Season Two Ratings



When the first season of Shining Vale was released in early 2022, the episodes drew very low ratings. It was renewed anyway but since then, Starz appears to have gotten pickier about which shows they renew as the cable channel has cancelled several other low-rated series. Will Shining Vale be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A horror-comedy series, the Shining Vale TV show stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino. The story begins as a dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town, into a house where terrible atrocities have taken place. Wife and mother Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel 17 years ago. Pat is now clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel and can’t remember the last time she had sex with her ever-optimistic husband, Terry (Kinnear). Her teenage kids, Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gageare), are at that stage where they don’t want their mother in their lives. Pat is convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. It turns out that the symptoms are exactly the same. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real. In season two, Pat returns home from the Shining Vale Psychiatric Hospital to find Gaynor doesn’t want her, Terry doesn’t remember her, and Jake doesn’t need her. Plus, her new neighbor looks like her old ghost and her house reveals Pat left one asylum for another.

For comparisons: Season one of Shining Vale on Starz averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 158,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Shining Vale TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?