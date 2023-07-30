Minx: Season Two Ratings



HBO Max renewed and then cancelled Minx before its second season could be completed. Starz, which has cancelled plenty of its own series, picked up the completed episodes likely because they could be licensed at a relatively low cost. Is there a chance that Starz will want to pay to restart production for a third season? Will Minx be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Minx TV show stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the story revolves around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher named Doug Renetti (Johnson). Together, they create the first erotic magazine for women, Minx. Through this partnership, they discover meaningful relationships in unexpected places. In season two, after Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find his footing and maintain his control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce begins to lose sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom..

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



