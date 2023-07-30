Minx: Season Three — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What do the Bottom Dollar misfits want from their newfound success? Has the Minx TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Minx, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy series airing on the Starz cable channel, the Minx TV show stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the story revolves around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher named Doug Renetti (Johnson). Together, they create the first erotic magazine for women, Minx. Through this partnership, they discover meaningful relationships in unexpected places. In season two, after Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, fame, and temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find footing and maintain control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom.





Season Two Ratings

The second season of Minx averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 40,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Minx stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 30, 2023, Minx has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew Minx for season three? The cable channel picked up this series after it was renewed for a second season and then dropped by HBO Max. Starz has cancelled several of its series in the past year, so I think they only took on Minx because the price was right and the episodes were finished. The ratings for season two are quite low, so I can’t see Starz paying to restart production. I think Minx will be cancelled for a second time. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Minx cancellation or renewal news.



