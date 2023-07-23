Minx: Season Two; Jake Johnson Talks Max’s ‘Gross’ Cancelation and Move to Starz

Minx is coming to Starz soon, and Jake Johnson recently spoke about how the network saved the series after HBO Max canceled it in December. Starz picked up the series in January.

Starring Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya, Minx follows the creation of the first erotic magazine for women.

The comedy series was canceled by HBO Max after initially being renewed. Production on season two was about a week away from competition when the news came down. Production on the series was wrapped in hopes another outlet would save the series.

Johnson said the following about the “gross” way the series was canceled, according to THR:

“I found out with everybody else when the news broke. It was more of an existential hit, for me. It wasn’t creative or personal. It was just a huge corporation doing a snaky numbers move. The more these people keep pushing, the less it’s about art and creativity and the more it’s about data.”

The premiere date for Minx season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Minx?