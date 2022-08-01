Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Three — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Secret Celebrity Renovation, season three.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Sabrina Soto and Survivor’s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Grammy Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (Bob ♥ Abishola), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, and Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.68 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Secret Celebrity Renovation stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 2, 2022, Secret Celebrity Renovation has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Secret Celebrity Renovation for season three? This appears to be a good lower-cost series that the network can use to fill in gaps in the schedule as needed, ala Undercover Boss. I suspect that the network will likely renew it for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Secret Celebrity Renovation cancellation or renewal news.



