Big Brother: Season 25; Host Julie Chen Moonves Is Taking It ‘One Season at a Time’

Big Brother will return for season 25 next month, and Julie Chen Moonves is returning to host the series once again. In fact, fans may continue to see her in future seasons. But Chen Moonves is not looking too far ahead in the future.

The reality series features random strangers moving in together, with one resident kicked out every week until only one remains.

Chen Moonves spoke about the CBS reality series in a recent interview with EW. She said the following:

“I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I’m like, ‘I never want it to end.’ I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be. But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can’t imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind. I think you know when it’s time to go, whether as a show or me as a host, and I just don’t see signs of that right now. But you just never know.”

Big Brother returns on August 2nd. CBS also has an anniversary special planned for July 25th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series? How many more seasons of Big Brother do you want?