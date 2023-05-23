Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Three Renewal Set for CBS Summer Series

More home fix-ups are on the way. CBS has renewed the Secret Celebrity Renovation series for a third season, which will debut this summer.

A feel-good reality series, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Sabrina Soto and Survivor’s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Grammy Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (Bob ♥ Abishola), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, and Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.16 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. While the show was CBS’ lowest-rated show last summer, it’s presumably fairly inexpensive to produce.

Because of the uncertainty of the ongoing writers strike, it’s not known when the traditional fall season will be able to begin. As a result, CBS has opted to launch its summer shows later than usual so that the network will still have original programming in September.

Season three of Secret Celebrity Renovation debuts on Friday, July 28th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV series on CBS? Are you happy to know that it’s been renewed for a third season?

