Network: Max, Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 17, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

TV show description:

A retro comedy series, the Minx TV show was created by Ellen Rapoport.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the story revolves around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist. She joins forces with a low-rent publisher named Doug Renetti (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Through this partnership, they discover meaningful relationships in the most unexpected of places.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

