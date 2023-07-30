Minx: Season Two Viewer Votes

Success isn’t all it’s cracked up to be in the second season of the Minx TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Minx is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Minx here.

A Starz comedy series, the Minx TV show stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the story revolves around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher named Doug Renetti (Johnson). Together, they create the first erotic magazine for women, Minx. Through this partnership, they discover meaningful relationships in unexpected places. In season two, after Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, fame, and temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find footing and maintain control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom.





