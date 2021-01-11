Where will Shadow’s journey take him in the third season of the American Gods TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Gods is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of American Gods here.

A Starz fantasy drama series, American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Ashley Reyes, Crispin Glover, Demore Barnes, Devery Jacobs, Blythe Danner, Marilyn Manson, Julia Sweeney, Iwan Rheon, Danny Trejo, Peter Stormare, Denis O’Hare, Lela Loren, Dominique Jackson, Wale, Herizen Guardiola, and Eric Johnson. The story centers on Shadow Moon (Whittle), Mr. Wednesday (McShane), and a pantheon of gods — old and new — competing, and ready to do battle, for the hearts and minds of believers. In the third season, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he soon discovers that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the American Gods TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that American Gods should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Starz? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.