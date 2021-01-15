American Gods: Season Three Ratings

Back in 2019, author Neil Gaiman said that early work was underway on a fourth season of the American Gods TV series. Will it come to fruition? Will this Starz series be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Ashley Reyes, Crispin Glover, Demore Barnes, Devery Jacobs, Blythe Danner, Marilyn Manson, Julia Sweeney, Iwan Rheon, Danny Trejo, Peter Stormare, Denis O’Hare, Lela Loren, Dominique Jackson, Wale, Herizen Guardiola, and Eric Johnson. The story centers on Shadow Moon (Whittle), Mr. Wednesday (McShane), and a pantheon of gods — old and new — competing, and ready to do battle, for the hearts and minds of believers. In the third season, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he soon discovers that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.

For comparisons: Season two of American Gods on Starz averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 334,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the American Gods TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?