American Gods: Season Three Trailer Released by Starz

American Gods is getting ready for its third season on Starz, and a trailer has now been released by the cable network. Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, and Demore Barnes star in this series. The series follows the battle between the Old Gods and the New Gods.

Starz revealed the following about the new season of American Gods in a press release:

“American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane – only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father. In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice – and a choice you have to make – is what kind of god you’re going to be.”

The new season of American Gods will arrive in early 2021. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

