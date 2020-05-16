Network: HBO.

Episodes: 48 (half-hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: July 28, 2017 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Hugo Armstrong, Davie-Blue, Melonie Diaz, Jay Duplass, Veronica Falcon, Adam Foster, Ellen Geer, Keir Gilchrist, Philip Baker Hall, Sarah Hay, Poorna Jagannathan, Orlando Jones, Ethan Kent, Gavin Kent, Amy Landecker, Konstantin Lavysh, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, Keta Meggett, Natalie Morgan, Ross Partridge, Karan Soni, Dendrie Taylor, Tony Todd, Will Tranfo, James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman, and Nat Wolff.

TV show description:

An anthology series from Mark Duplass and his brother Jay, who also acts in the program, the Room 104 TV show centers on the continuing action, in a single room in an American motel.

Each episode is akin to a short, self-contained film and features a revolving cast. Although stories always play out in the same chain motel room, the series explores different eras as well as genres, including comedy, horror, and drama.



Storylines include a babysitter taking care of an usual boy, the experiences of a pizza delivery person, a woman seeking spiritual guidance, a man enduring marital discord, and an elderly couple reliving their first night together.

HBO says Room 104 offers, “….a new discovery from one week to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning.”

Series Finale:

Episode #48

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

