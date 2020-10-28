Menu

American Gods on Starz: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

American Gods TV show on Starz: canceled or season 3? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Starz)

Vulture Watch:

The Television Vulture is watching the American Gods TV show on Starz. Has the American Gods TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Gods season three.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An Americana fantasy drama series on the Starz premium cable channel, American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, and Demore Barnes. The season two cast also includes Peter Stormare, Cloris Leachman, Kahyun Kim, Devery Jacobs, Sakina Jaffrey, and Dean Winters. The story centers on Shadow Moon (Whittle), Mr. Wednesday (McShane), and a pantheon of gods — old and new — competing, and ready to do battle, for the hearts and minds of believers.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of American Gods averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 334,000 viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s down by 65% and 53%, respectively. Find out how American Gods stacks up against other Starz TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

American Gods has been renewed for a third season which will debut January 10, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will American Gods be cancelled or renewed for season three on Starz? About a month ahead of the second season premiere, the word on the street was that a third season renewal was in the offing. We’ll have to wait and see if that rumor holds water. In the meantime, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free American Gods cancellation or renewal news alerts.

3/15/19 update: Starz has renewed American Gods for a third season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the American Gods TV show has been renewed for a third season? How long would you like this Starz TV series to last?



Canceled and renewed TV show

arlene stern
Reader
arlene stern

I read that the 3rd and final season of American Gods was supposed to air on STARZ starting on April 15th, 2020. But this never happened. I’d like to know what’s going on?
Has it been canceled? Or has it been merely delayed because of the Covid19 pandemic?
I’m a passionate fan of the series. And I really, really want to view the final season.
Thanks so much for any information you can give to me!

May 2, 2020 12:57 pm
