What’s This TV Show About?

An Americana fantasy drama series on the Starz premium cable channel, American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, and Demore Barnes. The season two cast also includes Peter Stormare, Cloris Leachman, Kahyun Kim, Devery Jacobs, Sakina Jaffrey, and Dean Winters. The story centers on Shadow Moon (Whittle), Mr. Wednesday (McShane), and a pantheon of gods — old and new — competing, and ready to do battle, for the hearts and minds of believers.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of American Gods averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 334,000 viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s down by 65% and 53%, respectively. Find out how American Gods stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will American Gods be cancelled or renewed for season three on Starz? About a month ahead of the second season premiere, the word on the street was that a third season renewal was in the offing. We’ll have to wait and see if that rumor holds water. In the meantime, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free American Gods cancellation or renewal news alerts.

3/15/19 update: Starz has renewed American Gods for a third season.



