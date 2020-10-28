Blue Bloods, NCIS, Bull, Magnum PI: CBS Cuts Episode Orders for 2020-21 Season

CBS is making another move ahead of the return of several of its popular 2020-21 shows. The series is shortening the season of several of its shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and SEAL Team.

NCIS: Los Angeles and The Neighborhood will each air 18 episodes, and the rest have had their episode counts lowered to 16 episodes, per Deadline.

CBS is still in talks with outside studios about the number of installments for Mom, Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, All Rise, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and SWAT. The Unicorn had an initial 13-episode order and will stay at that number.

The pandemic shut down and shortened seasons last spring, so it is not a complete surprise that the same has happened this season, especially with delayed returns for CBS and the other networks.

