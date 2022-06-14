Becoming Elizabeth: Season One Ratings

Starz has aired several historical dramas over the years and most have wrapped up in one season. Will there be more stories left to tell once the first season of Becoming Elizabeth concludes? Will the series be renewed for a second season, wrap up with the first season, or be cancelled without an ending? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, the Becoming Elizabeth TV show stars Alicia von Rittberg, Oliver Zetterström, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Alexandra Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill, Bella Ramsey, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, and Olivier Huband. The story revolves around the younger years of Elizabeth Tudor (Rittberg), long before she ascended the of England throne and became Queen Elizabeth I. An orphaned teenager, she became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward (Zetterström), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward, and their sister Mary (Garai), find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

