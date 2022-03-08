Shining Vale: Season One Ratings

Courteney Cox has had some great success with both TV comedies (Friends, Dirt, Cougar Town) and horror movies (the meta Scream franchise). Now, she’s back on television in a show that combines both genres. Will Shining Vale be cancelled or renewed for season two on Starz? Stay tuned.

A horror-comedy series, the Shining Vale TV show stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino. The story begins as a dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town, into a house where terrible atrocities have taken place. Wife and mother Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel 17 years ago. Pat is now clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel and can’t remember the last time she had sex with her ever-optimistic husband, Terry (Kinnear). Her teenage kids, Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gageare), are at that stage where they don’t want their mother in their lives. Pat is convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. It turns out that the symptoms are exactly the same. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

What do you think? Do you like the Shining Vale TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?