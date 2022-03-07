Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino.

TV show description:

A horror-comedy series, the Shining Vale TV show was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

The story begins as a dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town, into a house where terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. It turns out that the symptoms are exactly the same.

Pat is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled.

She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her ever-optimistic husband, Terry (Kinnear). Meanwhile, her teenage kids, Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gageare), are at that stage where they don’t want their mother in their lives. Pat was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work.

In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, Pat and Terry cash in all of their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

