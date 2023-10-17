Shining Vale: Season Three — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Pat leaves one asylum for another. Has the Shining Vale TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz?



What’s This TV Show About?

A horror-comedy series airing on the Starz cable channel, the Shining Vale TV show stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino. The story begins as a dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town, into a house where terrible atrocities occur. Wife and mother Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel 17 years ago. Pat is now clean and sober but unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel and can’t remember the last time she had sex with her ever-optimistic husband, Terry (Kinnear). Her teenage kids, Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gageare), are at that stage where they don’t want their mother in their lives. Pat is convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. It turns out that the symptoms are the same. Everyone has their demons, but they may be real for Pat Phelps. In season two, Pat returns home from the Shining Vale Psychiatric Hospital to find Gaynor doesn’t want her, Terry doesn’t remember her, and Jake doesn’t need her. Plus, her new neighbor looks like her old ghost and her house reveals Pat left one asylum for another.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Shining Vale averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 104,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Shining Vale stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 17, 2023, Shining Vale has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew Shining Vale for season three? The series drew low ratings in its first season but still landed a renewal. Since then, Starz seems to have gotten a lot pickier about which shows they renew and has cancelled numerous low-rated series. The numbers are quite low again, so I suspect this will be the final season for Shining Vale. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shining Vale cancellation or renewal news.



