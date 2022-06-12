Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alicia von Rittberg, Oliver Zetterström, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Alexandra Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill, Bella Ramsey, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, and Olivier Huband.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, the Becoming Elizabeth TV show was created by Anya Reiss.

The story revolves around the younger years of Elizabeth Tudor (Rittberg), long before she ascended the of England throne and became Queen Elizabeth I. An orphaned teenager, she became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward (Zetterström), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward, and their sister Mary (Garai), find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Other players in the relentless quest for power include King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr (Raine); the new King’s uncle, Thomas Seymour (Cullen), who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth; and Duke of Somerset (Heffernan), who loses no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty. Her fascinating and factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal, and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise at a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Becoming Elizabeth TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?