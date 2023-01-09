BMF: Season Two Ratings



Crime dramas typically perform very well for Starz but BMF is airing on Friday nights this time around and the cable channel’s shows don’t usually perform as well on the night. Lionsgate is preparing to spin off its studio this year so Starz has cancelled several lower-rated shows in recent months. Will BMF be the latest casualty or it be renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A crime family drama series, the BMF TV show was inspired by a true story and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, with Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, and Serayah in recurring roles. Mo’Nique and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee guest. The story chronicles the unconventional journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the story explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg). The season finds Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers reunite. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their business. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew, and battle for every inch of territory..

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of BMF on Starz averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 379,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the BMF TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?