Hightown: Season Three Viewer Votes

Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in the third season of the Hightown TV show on Starz.

A Starz crime drama series, the Hightown TV show stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood, with Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski in recurring roles. Guests include Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, and Kate Miller. In season three, Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones (Raymund) is off the wagon and off the force, but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo (Dale) and Alan Saintille (Norwood) are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley (Dillahunt), a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape’s drug trade – and making an enemy of Osito while he’s at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.





