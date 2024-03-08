Thursday TV Ratings: Ghosts, Next Level Chef, Son of a Critch, Law & Order, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Thursday, March 7, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Next Level Chef, Son of a Critch, and Children Ruin Everything. Specials: ABC News: The State of the Union and the Republican Response, CBS News: State of the Union, FOX News: State of the Union, and NBC News: State of the Union. Reruns: The Conners, Law & Order, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

