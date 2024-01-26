The Hunting Wives: Malin Akerman to Star in New Starz Thriller Series

The Hunting Wives has its star. Malin Akerman (Billions) has been cast in the new thriller headed to Starz. Rebecca Cutter will executive produce, write, and act as showrunner for the series.

Based on the novel by May Cobb, the series will follow Sophie O’Neill and her family’s move from the East Coast to Deep Texas. Once there, Sophie meets Margo, and her life is changed.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

STARZ has confirmed Malin Åkerman (Watchmen, “Billions”) in the lead role of its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives.” STARZ ordered eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller, which will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina. Åkerman will portray Margo Banks in the series based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo’s irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. “The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

