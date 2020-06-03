Ash vs Evil Dead: Star Thinks Cancelled Starz Series Would Have Survived on a Streaming Service

Ash vs Evil Dead ended after three seasons on Starz, but one star of the cable series feels the series would have stayed on the air longer if it was on a streaming service like Hulu or Netflix.

Ray Santiago said the following about Ash vs Evil Dead, per ComicBook.com:

“I loved the home that we had on Starz, but it was so limited in its viewership. We could have had a bigger audience were we on a platform like Hulu or Amazon or Netflix, but because we were on this cable subscription, it really limited the audience. Because as the show got on to Netflix, we started to see that people were still watching seasons one through three and were really into it. It was sad because we had this greatness and it didn’t get the praise that it should have gotten. And, personally, I was really looking forward to seeing where things were gonna go with the show. Just because we had set up so many relationships, it was just all there to play with.”

The Starz series ended in 2018, but there is always a chance it could return.

