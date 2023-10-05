The Hunting Wives: Starz Orders Series Based on May Cobb Bestselling Novel

The Hunting Wives is headed to the small screen. Starz has ordered a series based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb.

The series will tell the story of Sophie O’Neill after she moves her family to East Texas. Once there, she will meet Margo Banks and her life will be taken over by “obsession, seduction, and murder.”

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

“STARZ has green-lit eight episodes of the drama series “The Hunting Wives,” an addictive, twisty thriller centered on unforgettable female characters. Based on the novel by May Cobb, who will also serve as executive producer, “The Hunting Wives” tells the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks’ irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. “The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, and Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment. “‘The Hunting Wives’ is a juicy, suspenseful and sultry thrill-ride,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “We’re excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements STARZ’s slate of edgy, female-forward premium content.” Alex Alberts, Director of Original Programming, Tara Roy, Director of Original Programming and Christina Jokanovich, Senior Vice President of Original Programming, are the executives overseeing “The Hunting Wives” for STARZ, and Scott Herbst and Courtney Mock are overseeing for Lionsgate Television.The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.”

Additional details and a cast for the drama will be announced later.

