The Resident: Season Six; 2022-23 Renewal for FOX Medical Drama Series

Chastain Memorial Hospital is staying open for the 2022-23 television season. The Resident has been renewed for a sixth season by FOX. The fifth season finale airs tomorrow night.

A medical drama series, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, with Emily VanCamp, Morris Chestnut, Stephen Wallem, and Glenn Morshower recurring. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and former CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).

The fifth season of The Resident averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.13 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the season averages a 1.40 demo with 8.21 million. In the live+7 day ratings, the season averages a 0.70 demo with 4.82 million.

The fate of this show on the network came down to the wire and the series wasn’t included in FOX’s 2022-23 announcement. While the renewal of one of FOX’s established drama series would seem like a slam-dunk, decisions have become more complicated since the sale of the show’s studio, 20th Television, to Disney. With fewer people watching shows via traditional commercial-supported television, a network’s profits on shows produced by outside studios are a lot smaller than they used to be.

