Doc: FOX Orders Medical Series Based on Italian Drama

Doc is coming to FOX. The network has ordered a new series inspired by an Italian drama. The medical drama will air during the 2023-24 season. Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff are behind the series.

FOX revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“FOX has given a straight-to-series order to the medical procedural drama Doc, from Executive Producers Barbie Kligman (Magnum P.I., Secrets and Lies, Private Practice), Hank Steinberg (For Life, Without a Trace) and Erwin Stoff (I Am Legend, The Matrix). The new series, to be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios, will premiere on FOX in 2023-2024.

Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company, and featured Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò of The White Lotus, FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama centered on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

“This moving and heroic medical drama is the very definition of storytelling excellence and what audiences have come to expect from FOX,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “Doc explores the raw emotion, redemption and resilience of the human spirit in ways we rarely see, and for that, we credit the creative leadership of Barbie, Hank and Erwin, who we know will bring this story to spectacular life, this extraordinary source material and our deeply valued partners at Sony.”

“We are thrilled with Barbie and Hank’s inspiring take on the emotionally captivating and globally acclaimed Italian series, and we couldn’t have a better partner in FOX to bring the format to the U.S.,” added Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Doc will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer. Hank Steinberg (Channel Road Productions) and Erwin Stoff (3 Arts Entertainment) are Executive Producers. Created by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli, Doc — Nelle tue mani, created and produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company, debuted in Italy on Rai 1 in 2020, where it ranked as the network’s #1 series premiere since 2007. Since then, the series format has been sold in 12 countries with seven versions already made.

FOX’s pick-up of Doc follows last week’s Season Two renewal of the network’s hit dramas Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, both of which are also co-productions of Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. FOX recently renewed its hit drama The Cleaning Lady, which is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios, for a third season. Other series from FOX Entertainment Studios include the hit comedy Animal Control, starring and executive produced by Joel McHale; Fantasy Island (co-produced with Sony Pictures Television); Call Me Kat, starring and executive produced by Mayim Bialik (with That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios and Warner Bros. Television); Welcome to Flatch (with Lionsgate and BBC Studios); and the upcoming animated comedy Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (wt) (with Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment).”