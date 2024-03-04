Menu

Network: HBO
Episodes: Six (hour)
Seasons: One

TV show dates: March 3, 2024 — April 7, 2024
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

TV show description:      
A political satire series, The Regime TV show was created by Will Tracy.

The story takes place over a year in a crumbling regime’s palace in a fictional Central Europe autocracy.

Elena Vernham (Winslet) is a former physician and the country’s current chancellor. She hasn’t been outside the palace for some time, has become increasingly paranoid, and finds her position threatened by domestic turmoil.

Meanwhile, Corporal Herbert Zubak (Schoenaerts) is a disgraced and volatile soldier appointed to be Elena’s “personal water diviner.” He quickly becomes her trusted advisor.

Other characters include Nicholas (Gallienne), her French husband; Agnes (Riseborough), the palace manager and Elena’s right-hand woman; Judith Holt (Plimpton), a US Senator and incumbent Secretary of State who protects American interests in the country; and Edward Keplinger (Grant), the country’s former chancellor who was ousted seven years ago.

What do you think? Do you like the The Regime TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on HBO?

