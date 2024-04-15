The Sympathizer: Season One Viewer Votes

The Captain has a big morale dilemma in the first season of the The Sympathizer TV show on HBO. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Sympathizer is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, we know it’s a limited series). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Sympathizer here.

An HBO historical black comedy-drama series, The Sympathizer TV show stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. (in multiple roles). The story revolves around the struggles of the Captain (Xuande), a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. He flees to America with his general (Le) and begins a new life in Los Angeles within a community of South Vietnamese refugees. The Captain soon learns that his spying days aren’t over and spies on his new community and reports what he’s learned back to the Viet Cong. The Captain is conflicted though and finds that he is torn between his loyalties to his former life and his new community.





Do you wish that The Sympathizer would continue for a second season on HBO?