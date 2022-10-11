Avenue 5: Season Two Viewer Votes

How bad is this trip going to get in the second season of HBO’s Avenue 5 TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Avenue 5 is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Avenue 5 here.

A HBO sci-fi comedy series, the Avenue 5 TV show stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips. Guest stars in season two include Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris, and Arsher Ali. While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd ( Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course. This turns what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey. Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew — including fiery engineer Billie (Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Nakamura) — as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On Earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Avenue 5 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Avenue 5 should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO?