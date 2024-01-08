Grimsburg: Season One Viewer Votes

There’s a mystery the great detective can’t crack in the first season of the Grimsburg TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grimsburg is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Grimsburg here.

A FOX animated comedy series, the Grimsburg TV show stars Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun. The story revolves around brilliant, eccentric (and burned out) Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). He may be the greatest sleuth ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire, but there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to his hometown of Grimsburg after a nervous breakdown. It’s a community where everyone has a secret (or three). He must work to redeem himself in the eyes of his boss, Chief Patsy (McClendon-Covey), his ferocious ex-wife, news anchor Harmony Flute (Hayes), and his lovably unstable son, Stan (Dratch). There’s also Dr. Pentos (Tudyk), a Hannibal Lecter-like figure, complete with orange jumpsuit.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Grimsburg TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season on FOX?