Grimsburg: Jon Hamm to Star as Detective in New FOX Animated Comedy Series

Grimsburg is coming to FOX in 2023. The new animated comedy will star actor Jon Hamm as a detective who is tackling a tough case – trying to figure out his family.

FOX revealed more about the upcoming animated series in a press release.

“FOX has ordered the all-new animated comedy GRIMSBURG, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Top Gun: Maverick), it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

Fully owned by FOX Entertainment and created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, GRIMSBURG will premiere in 2023 and be produced by FOX’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

In GRIMSBURG, Marvin Flute (Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

“I am very excited to be involved in the FOX animation universe. A universe I have been actively watching since the early nineties,” said Hamm. “The opportunity to get to bring a project like GRIMSBURG to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

“As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, GRIMSBURG’s wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation FOX comedy,” added Thorn. “And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm’s breakout role as a leading man.”

“The mystery is solved, GRIMSBURG is a thoroughly original and comedic take on the small-town crime show trope with a mix of the insatiable Jon Hamm and head-spinning plot twists and turns,” added Gail Berman, Executive Producer and Chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group. “FOX, Bento Box and GRIMSBURG’s genius creators, Catlan and Matthew are taking the animation genre to new heights under the wise leadership of our brilliant Showrunner Chadd Gindin in this eccentric comedy with a broad appeal. We are thrilled to be a part of this great team.”