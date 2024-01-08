Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 7, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun.

TV show description:

An animated comedy series, the Grimsburg TV show was created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel.

The story revolves around brilliant, eccentric (and burned out) Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). He may be the greatest sleuth ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire, but there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself.

To do that, he must return to his hometown of Grimsburg after a nervous breakdown. It’s a community where everyone has a secret (or three). He must work to redeem himself in the eyes of his boss, Chief Patsy (McClendon-Covey), his ferocious ex-wife, news anchor Harmony Flute (Hayes), and his lovably unstable son, Stan (Dratch). There’s also Dr. Pentos (Tudyk), a Hannibal Lecter-like figure, complete with an orange jumpsuit.

For his first case back in town, Marvin works to track down a missing teenage girl after her romantic interest is discovered decapitated along the side of the road.

