The Floor

The Floor TV show FOX: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Dan Smith/FOX)

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 2, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rob Lowe (host)

TV show description:      
A game show, The Floor TV series is based on an international format created by John de Mol’s Talpa.

As the season-long competition begins, 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home.

By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the The Floor TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on FOX?

