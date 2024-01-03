Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 2, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rob Lowe (host)

TV show description:

A game show, The Floor TV series is based on an international format created by John de Mol’s Talpa.

As the season-long competition begins, 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home.

By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

