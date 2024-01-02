Menu

Monday TV Ratings: America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, NCIS, Masters of Illusion, MASH Special, 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Published:

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Monday, January 1, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: America’s Got Talent: Fantasy LeagueSpecials: 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and MASH: The Comedy That Changed Television.  Reruns: NCIS, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, World’s Funniest Animals, and The Irrational.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

