America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season One Ratings

NBC has introduced three other spin-offs of America’s Got Talent over the years, but only one of them has made it to a second season thus far. Will the newest spin-off, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

A talent competition series, the AGT: Fantasy League TV show is judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B. Terry Crews serves as host. Similar to a fantasy sports draft, this show features past winners, finalists, and fan favorites from across previous seasons of the franchise as they compete for the Fantasy League title. Unlike other series in the franchise, this show allows the judges to build a team of ten acts that they select to compete. The judges serve as mentors to their respective acts throughout the show with the goal of each judge having one of their own acts crowned champion. As a unique twist, each judge can use the golden buzzer to either advance one of their own acts or steal an act from another judge’s team.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/2 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the AGT: Fantasy League TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?