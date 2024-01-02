America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season One Viewer Votes

Menu

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Acts from the past return to compete in the first season of the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like AGT: Fantasy League is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the first season episodes of AGT: Fantasy League here.

An NBC talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show is judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. Terry Crews serves as host. Like a fantasy sports draft, this show features past winners, finalists, and fan favorites from across previous seasons of the franchise as they compete for the Fantasy League title. Unlike other series in the franchise, this show allows the judges to build a team of ten acts they select to compete. The judges serve as mentors to their respective acts throughout the show, with the goal of each judge having one of their acts crowned champion. As a unique twist, each judge can use the golden buzzer to advance one of their acts or steal an act from another judge’s team.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the AGT: Fantasy League TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Fantasy League should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?

