America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season One Viewer Votes

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show on NBC.

An NBC talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show is judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. Terry Crews serves as host. Like a fantasy sports draft, this show features past winners, finalists, and fan favorites from across previous seasons of the franchise as they compete for the Fantasy League title. Unlike other series in the franchise, this show allows the judges to build a team of ten acts they select to compete. The judges serve as mentors to their respective acts throughout the show, with the goal of each judge having one of their acts crowned champion. As a unique twist, each judge can use the golden buzzer to advance one of their acts or steal an act from another judge’s team.





