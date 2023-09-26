Menu

The Irrational: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

The Irrational TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Alec makes observations no one else can in the first season of The Irrational TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Irrational is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Irrational here.

An NBC police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent. Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Irrational TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Irrational should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?

