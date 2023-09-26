The Irrational: Season One Ratings

Jesse L. Martin has had a long successful career on television. He recently wrapped an impressive run on The Flash on The CW but spent nine seasons on NBC’s long-running Law & Order series before that. Now, he’s back on the Peacock Network in a different kind of crime drama. Will The Irrational be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent. Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

