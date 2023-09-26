Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Irrational: Season One Ratings

Published:

The Irrational TV show on NBC: season 1 ratings

(Photo: NBCUniversal)

Jesse L. Martin has had a long successful career on television. He recently wrapped an impressive run on The Flash on The CW but spent nine seasons on NBC’s long-running Law & Order series before that. Now, he’s back on the Peacock Network in a different kind of crime drama. Will The Irrational be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent. Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

 

What do you think? Do you like The Irrational TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x