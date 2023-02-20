Magnum PI: Season Five Ratings

In May 2022, CBS cancelled the Magnum PI series after four years. NBCUniversal owns the show so NBC picked it up for a fifth season, likely hoping that CBS viewers would follow the series to a new network. How’s the series going to do on a new night with a different timeslot? Will Magnum PI be cancelled or renewed for season six on NBC? Stay tuned.

An action-adventure drama series, the Magnum PI TV show stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs backup on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. The unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is also one of Magnum’s biggest fans.

For comparisons: Season four of Magnum PI on CBS averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.24 million viewers.

Note: An early report indicated the series had been renewed by NBC for fifth and sixth seasons of 10 episodes each. We later learned that it was actually picked for a fifth season of 20 episodes instead.

