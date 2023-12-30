Magnum PI: Perdita Weeks and Zachary Knight on Saying Goodbye to the Cancelled NBC Series

Magnum PI is ending its run on NBC next week, and two members of the cast recently spoke about ending the reboot series. Showrunner Eric Guggenheim promised fans earlier this year that the series would not end on a cliffhanger.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang, the series is a reboot of the 1980s series starring Tom Selleck as the private investigator working to solve crimes in Hawaii.

Weeks, who stars as Higgins in the reboot, said the following about ending the NBC series, per TV Guide:

“Honestly, I just feel really proud. I’m really happy and lucky, feeling very grateful that we got to come back and tell a bit more of the story. I’m really pleased with where we end up. I’m pleased for the characters. It feels like a nice resolution. I’m content with where we will leave them. And whilst I will miss everyone very much, five years is a long time, and I think it’s good to leave the party when it’s still fun, when people still want to see you. The fan campaigns [to save the show] are really sweet.”

Zachary Knighton, who plays Rick in the series, also spoke about the series. He said the following, per TV Insider:

“Maybe we didn’t know the show was going to end, but we had an inkling, so everybody wrapped it up really nicely. I think the fans are going to be really excited about it.”

Magnum PI ends on NBC on January 3rd.

