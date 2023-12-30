Interview with the Vampire: Season Two; Jacob Anderson Teases What’s Ahead for AMC Series

Fans of Interview with the Vampire can expect more surprises when the series returns for its second season. The star, Jacob Anderson, teased a bit of what is ahead in the AMC series based on the work of Anne Rice.

Starring Anderson, Delainey Hayles, and Eric Bogosian, the series’ second season will deal with the aftermath of Lestat’s death at the end of season one.

Anderson teased the following about what’s next, per EW:

“The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around. When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they’re dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together. With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part — he didn’t really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute, because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren’t exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama. There are things that I can’t talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I’ve learned a lot of things about Louis and myself. Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I’ve definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It’s more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It’s been really fulfilling and challenging and fun.”

Season one of Interview with a Vampire wrapped in November 2022 and was renewed before its premiere. Production on the AMC series resumed in September 2023. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

