The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Two; AMC Spin-Off Renewed Ahead of Series Premiere

Daryl Dixon has a future on AMC. The cable network has renewed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for a second season ahead of the show’s launch on September 10th. The first season will have six episodes.

A post-apocalyptic horror spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was created by David Zabel. The sixth TV series in The Walking Dead franchise is set after the conclusion of the original series. Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl, stars in the series along with Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Melissa McBride will reprise her role as Carol Peletier in some capacity.

In the story, skilled hunter and fighter Daryl washes ashore in France. Confused, he struggles to understand how and why he got there and journeys across a broken but resilient France. Daryl makes connections that complicate his plans as he tries to find his way home.

Today, AMC Networks announced the renewal of both Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City (which wraps its first season on Sunday) from Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks: “This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September. We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard, and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to checking out The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV series on AMC and AMC+? Are you glad the show’s already been renewed for a second season?

