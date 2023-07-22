The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season Two Renewal for AMC Spin-Off Series

Negan and Maggie are going to be back to fight another day. AMC has renewed The Walking Dead: Dead City for a second season. The first season of six episodes finishes airing on the cable network on Sunday night. The finale has already been released on AMC+.

A post-apocalyptic horror spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City was created by Eli Jorné and stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim. The story follows Maggie Greene (Cohan), the widow of Glenn and the former leader of the Hilltop, and the reformed former leader of the Saviors, Negan Smith (Morgan).The pair travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an area long ago cut off from the mainland, searching for Maggie’s son, Herschel Rhee (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, terror, and beauty.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 698,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes were released a few days earlier via the AMC+ streaming service, likely diluting the traditional ratings.

Today, AMC Networks announced the renewal of both Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (which debuts September 10th) from Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks: “This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September. We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

