The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season One Ratings



Since AMC ordered just six episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City, the show feels like a limited series. However, TWD Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple says that the short order is part of a new strategy, allowing series creators to focus on quality over quantity. Will there be more stories to tell? Will The Walking Dead: Dead City be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic horror spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City was created by Eli Jorné and stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim. The story follows Maggie Greene (Cohan), the widow of Glenn and the former leader of the Hilltop, and the reformed former leader of the Saviors, Negan Smith (Morgan).The pair travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an area long ago cut off from the mainland, searching for Maggie’s son, Herschel Rhee (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy and terror, as well as beauty.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

