Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators: Season Two Coming to Ovation This Week

Later this week, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators is returning for its second season on Ovation. The cable channel also has plans to air seasons three and four in the fall. The show has yet to be renewed for a fifth season on BBC One in the UK.

Ovation TV, America’s premier arts network, will begin airing four seasons of the beloved British detective series Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators next month. Starring Mark Benton as the hard-boiled Frank Hathaway and Jo Joyner as his rookie sidekick Lu Shakespeare, the series was created by Paul Matthew Thompson (Vera, Doctors) and Jude Tindall (Father Brown, Doctors). Two episodes will air back-to-back every Saturday night during Ovation TV’s Mystery Alley programming destination. Season One premieres on Ovation TV on Saturday, June 24 at 7pm ET, while Season Two premieres on Saturday, July 29 at 7pm ET. Bride-to-be Luella Shakespeare believes her future husband Clive Brenton (Nigel Whitmey) is unfaithful and approaches shabby private eye and ex-policeman Frank Hathaway. Joining with Frank and his assistant Sebastian (Patrick Walshe McBride), she uncovers Clive’s shady past and proves her own sleuthing skills. The unlikely pair forms a partnership as they investigate extramarital affairs, murderous magicians, abducted au pairs, and more in Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwickshire. Despite their constant disagreements, the duo makes a good team in this action-packed, fun-filled comedic drama.

